Google launches AI certificate course

KARACHI: Google on Wednesday announced the launch of the Google AI Professional Certificate, a new industry-validated credential designed to bridge the growing AI skills gap. The certification is also available in Pakistan.

Moving beyond basic theory, the programme focuses on AI fluency, equipping workers with the practical, hands-on ability to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily professional workflows, said a press release.

As AI fundamentally reshapes the global economy, the demand for AI-literate talent has reached a critical tipping point. However, a significant ‘training gap’ threatens this transition; new research reveals that while 70 per cent of managers believe an AI-trained workforce is vital for success, only 14 per cent of workers have actually been offered AI training. The Google AI Professional Certificate is designed to bridge that divide.

The course is available now on Coursera, it added.

