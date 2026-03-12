E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Google launches AI certificate course

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Google on Wednesday announced the launch of the Google AI Professional Certificate, a new industry-validated credential designed to bridge the growing AI skills gap. The certification is also available in Pakistan.

Moving beyond basic theory, the programme focuses on AI fluency, equipping workers with the practical, hands-on ability to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily professional workflows, said a press release.

As AI fundamentally reshapes the global economy, the demand for AI-literate talent has reached a critical tipping point. However, a significant ‘training gap’ threatens this transition; new research reveals that while 70 per cent of managers believe an AI-trained workforce is vital for success, only 14 per cent of workers have actually been offered AI training. The Google AI Professional Certificate is designed to bridge that divide.

The course is available now on Coursera, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe