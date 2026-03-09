E-Paper | March 09, 2026

HEC launches mandatory skills test for IT graduates

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has urged universities to ensure participation of their advanced-level computing students in the National Skill Competency Test tentatively set for April.

“Aimed at aligning academic outcomes with the rapidly evolving demands of the global technology sector, the standardised assessment will enhance the employability of graduating cohorts. The high achievers will be issued certificates by HEC, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan Software Houses Association (Pasha) in addition to their inclusion in the national talent pool,” read a press release issued by HEC on Sunday.

It said that, besides, qualifying students will receive one academic credit from their respective institutions and will gain prioritised access to internships, apprenticeships, and international certification pathways.

The press release said that HEC notified National Skill Competency Test last month, advising the universities to nominate their focal persons and facilitate the registration of students from the seventh and eighth semesters of computing disciplines, including computer science, software engineering, artificial intelligence, data science and related fields.

“The test results will also form a critical component of national benchmarking. Universities will be categorised into performance tiers based on their students’ success, reflecting their alignment with industry competencies. However, the institutions that fail to facilitate the registration process will face placement below the lowest performance category in national rankings,” read the press release.

It said that the National Skill Competency Test is in line with the prime minister’s directives and has been designed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), PSEB and Pasha.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe