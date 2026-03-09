HEC launches mandatory skills test for IT graduates

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has urged universities to ensure participation of their advanced-level computing students in the National Skill Competency Test tentatively set for April.

“Aimed at aligning academic outcomes with the rapidly evolving demands of the global technology sector, the standardised assessment will enhance the employability of graduating cohorts. The high achievers will be issued certificates by HEC, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan Software Houses Association (Pasha) in addition to their inclusion in the national talent pool,” read a press release issued by HEC on Sunday.

It said that, besides, qualifying students will receive one academic credit from their respective institutions and will gain prioritised access to internships, apprenticeships, and international certification pathways.

The press release said that HEC notified National Skill Competency Test last month, advising the universities to nominate their focal persons and facilitate the registration of students from the seventh and eighth semesters of computing disciplines, including computer science, software engineering, artificial intelligence, data science and related fields.

“The test results will also form a critical component of national benchmarking. Universities will be categorised into performance tiers based on their students’ success, reflecting their alignment with industry competencies. However, the institutions that fail to facilitate the registration process will face placement below the lowest performance category in national rankings,” read the press release.

It said that the National Skill Competency Test is in line with the prime minister’s directives and has been designed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), PSEB and Pasha.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026