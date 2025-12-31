PM Shehbaz stresses need for unity, harmony in Ummah during phone call with Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed the need for unity and harmony within the Muslim Ummah in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the “very warm and cordial” call, PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm wishes to both Crown Prince Mohammed — also known as MBS — and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“[The] prime minister thanked His Royal Highness for his warmth and affection towards Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening of the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries, that had attained new heights during recent months,” the statement read.

The pair also discussed and exchanged views on the regional situation and current developments, where the prime minister “emphasised upon the need to maintain unity and harmony among the ranks of the Ummah, in the midst of various current challenges”.

“While expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the kingdom, the prime minister said that it was imperative to maintain regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

The statement further said that the Saudi crown prince thanked PM Shehbaz for the telephone call and reiterated Riyadh’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

He also expressed his desire to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the coming year.

PM discusses regional, global developments with Saudi ambassador

The PM also discussed regional and global developments in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, another statement from the PMO said.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm wishes to the Saudi king and Crown Prince Mohammed, expressing satisfaction with the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy, in turn, conveyed warm greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed to PM Shehbaz, reiterating the Kingdom’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy at Prime Minister House in Islamabad on December 31. — Photo courtesy PMO

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed his strong commitment and resolve to further deepen the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries,” the PMO said.

“In this regard, he thanked His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his patronage and support to Pakistan, that had brought the two countries closer than ever before.”

PM Shehbaz also recalled his meetings with the Saudi crown prince throughout the year, which the PMO called “highly productive”, additionally expressing deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan in times of need.

“Recent regional and global developments were also discussed during the meeting,” the statement read. The Prime Minister emphasised upon the need to maintain peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.“