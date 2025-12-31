Pakistan expresses ‘complete solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia, reiterates support for ‘territorial integrity’ of Yemen

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed “complete solidarity” with Saudi Arabia amid a resurgence of violence in Yemen, according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO).

“Pakistan expresses complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its commitment to the security of the Kingdom,” said a statement by the FO.

Islamabad also reiterated its support for the “unity and territorial integrity” of Yemen, along with all efforts to establish “lasting peace and stability” in the country.

“In this regard, Pakistan strongly opposes unilateral steps by any Yemeni party that may further escalate the situation, undermine peace efforts, and threaten the peace and stability of Yemen as well as that of the region,” the statement read, adding that Islamabad welcomes regional efforts for de-escalating the situation.

“Pakistan maintains its firm support for the resolution of [the] Yemen issue through dialogue and diplomacy and hopes that Yemen’s people and regional powers work together towards [an] inclusive and enduring settlement of the issue, safeguarding regional stability.”