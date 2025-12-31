E-Paper | July 13, 2026

NA Speaker Sadiq, Indian FM Jaishankar shake hands in Dhaka in first high-level contact since May conflict

Irfan Sadozai Published
Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meet at in Dhaka on December 31. — X/@ChiefAdviserGoB
Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meet at in Dhaka on December 31. — X/@ChiefAdviserGoB
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Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shook hands in Dhaka on Wednesday, marking the first high-level contact between Pakistani and Indian officials since the military conflict in May of this year.

Relations between Islamabad and New Delhi reached their lowest point this year following an attack in Pahalagam, in Indian-occupied Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, while Islamabad denied any connection and offered — and continues to offer — an independent probe.

A press release from the NA Secretariat stated that during Sadiq’s visit to Dhaka for former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral, Jaishankar approached him for a handshake.

“Indian External Minister Dr S Jaishankar approached the Speaker [of the] National Assembly and shaked hands,” the press release read.

“During this interaction, Dr S Jaishankar introduced himself to the speaker and told the speaker that he had recognised him [sic].”

The press release added that since the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has “consistently emphasised dialogue, restraint and cooperative measures, including proposals for peace talks and joint investigations into the alleged false flag Pahalgam incident, in order to prevent unprovoked aggression and escalation“.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India took a raft of unilateral diplomatic measures against Pakistan.

Among the Indian measures, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) stood out as the most severe. The 1960 pact, brokered by the World Bank, has endured through wars and decades of hostility. Its suspension, therefore, marked a watershed moment in the already fraught relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India further lowered diplomatic ties by closing down the main border transit point, framing the attack as a grave provocation that warranted significant diplomatic, economic, and logistical pressure on Pakistan.

Pakistan called for an independent and transparent investigation into the attack, strongly denying India’s accusations.

However, New Delhi launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, marking the beginning of a four-day clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases by the two sides, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

In June, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) — an organisation that provides a framework for international disputes — issued a Supplemental Award of Competence, stating that India cannot unilaterally hold the IWT in abeyance.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had sounded the alarm on New Delhi’s “weaponisation of water” following abrupt variations in the flow of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, which caused consternation among farmers in Punjab.

At the time, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had noted that the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) had also reaffirmed the continued validity of the treaty and its dispute-resolution mechanisms. In addition, he cited concerns expressed by UN rapporteurs over India’s actions in connection with the treaty.

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Saeed Awan
Dec 31, 2025 06:27pm
That's very positive gesture. Need to go ahead.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 31, 2025 06:54pm
Remember, neighbors are forever wherein friends are temporal.
Recommend 0
Abid Hasnain
Dec 31, 2025 07:01pm
Maybe the cricket team can also shake hands and show some sportsmanship.
Recommend 0
Love For Peace
Dec 31, 2025 07:50pm
This is a great start and hand shaking between India and Pakistan and Bangladesh. Let’s make 2026 a better year for all three countries.
Recommend 0
George Hepke
Dec 31, 2025 09:21pm
thank you for publishing this item. A small gesture perhaps but.... I was able to live and work in both countries during my working life. The people , lke all wordwide, had more pressing issues than global politics. My daughter was born in Karachi despite my foreign friends advising to fly elsewhere for the birth. Just for a moment think what a powerhouse an economic trade union of Pakistan, India and Bangadesh could be. On a par with Asean , at least. At best, who knows. I wish all the peoplles of the sub-Continent the best foe the coming year. You are all worth it !
Recommend 0
Simba22
Dec 31, 2025 09:33pm
Is this even news?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2026 12:20am
India has the world at its feet
Recommend 0
jay tuli
Jan 01, 2026 01:43am
Good start!
Recommend 0
Dr MarvaDiya
Jan 01, 2026 03:19am
Shaked hands? Nice!
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 01, 2026 03:56am
Muscular foreign policy, without Muscles won't go too far. Sooner or later, have to beat a retreat.
Recommend 0
Humanity
Jan 01, 2026 05:28am
Proof of the pudding will be restoration of indus water treaty , else it is a gentleman Behaviour nothing else
Recommend 0
alliiabsolutions
Jan 01, 2026 09:14am
"Shook' Hands would perhaps be a good option for the gesture
Recommend 0
Today
Jan 01, 2026 12:08pm
The stress on explaining every step of who did what!
Recommend 0
Sajjad Malik
Jan 02, 2026 02:19am
It’s a good gesture by Mr Jaishankar, which should be appreciated. Our common enemy is poverty of our people. No country has gained much in our history by fighting useless wars, we both have lost instead. We will be better off respecting each other genuinely; and building our relationship on what is common, rather than what is different. I hope one day our countries can work together to make whole South Asia a prosperous and developed region, more than any other.
Recommend 0

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