Families of martyred policemen end Quetta sit-in after 10 days as agreement reached with govt

QUETTA: A sit-in committee, which included family members of policemen martyred in a deadly terrorist attack in Ziarat, ended its protest on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the Balochistan government last night.

On July 6, 27 policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police post in Balochistan’s Ziarat district. Families of the martyred personnel had been holding the sit-in at Quetta’s Koila Phatak since July 9, along with the martyrs’ bodies.

“The sit-in has been called off; bodies of seven martyrs had been shifted to their native areas in the early hours of the day; and Koila Phatak has been opened for traffic after 10 days,” the committee announced after the agreement was reached late on Friday night.

The provincial government accepted all demands of the bereaved families. Their main demand was establishing a judicial commission for investigating the Ziarat and Hanna Urak incidents that claimed the lives of 32 policemen and civilians.

On July 5, armed men attacked the Hanna Urak Valley area on the outskirts of Quetta, killing five tribesmen, injuring eight others, and abducting 11 others.

In the July 6 attack on a police post at Ziarat’s Mangi Dam pumping station, nine police personnel were killed on the spot, while 18 others were killed by the terrorists after being kidnapped. Security forces responded with a days-long clearance operation, named Operation Shaban, during which 91 terrorists were killed as of Thursday.

The agreement between the government and the demonstrators was signed by Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, while Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal signed on behalf of the protesting families.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government started immediate implementation of the agreement’s provisions.

As a “token of acknowledgement of the invaluable sacrifices” of the martyred policemen, it was decided to rename Koila Phatak Chowk as Shuhada-i-Ziarat Chowk with immediate effect, according to a notification dated July 17.

Similarly, it was decided to rename government buildings, police stations, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities in the Ziarat district after the martyrs, who laid down their lives while performing their duty in the fight against terrorism.

In this regard, the principal secretary to the Balochistan chief minister directed the home, education and health departments to complete the process of renaming the relevant government institutions and obtaining approval from the competent authority.

According to official notifications, the names of four police stations in the Ziarat district will be changed: Sarmaksi Police Station will be renamed Shaheed Hasratullah Kakar Police Station; Dosarka Shabozai Police Station will be renamed Shaheed Jandad Khan Police Station; Mangi Police Station will be renamed Shaheed Zainullah Panezai Police Station; and Zandra Police Station will be renamed Shaheed Major Zaman Panezai Police Station.

Similarly, the names of three schools will be changed: Government Boys High School Kan Depo will be renamed Shaheed Constable Mustafa Khan Government Boys High School Kan Depo; Government Girls Middle School Kan Depo will be renamed Shaheed Constable Muhammad Asif Government Girls Middle School Kan Depo; and Government Boys High School Kaus Gharbi will be renamed Shaheed Constable Muhammad Usman Government Boys High School Kaus Gharbi.

Likewise, the names of two healthcare centres will be changed: Rural Health Centre Ahmadun will be renamed Shaheed Constable Azhar Ahmed Ahmad Damar Rural Health Centre Ahmadun, and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kaus Gharbi will be renamed Shaheed Fareedullah BHU Kaus Gharbi.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that the government was ensuring full implementation of all commitments and provisions of the agreement made with the families of the martyrs.

He said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives “in defence of the country, for the establishment of peace, and for the protection of the lives and property of the people are a source of pride for the entire nation”.

“Naming public institutions after them is a meaningful tribute that will preserve their legacy and inspire future generations with their courage, dedication, and sense of duty,” he remarked.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring the martyrs and their families, promoting their welfare, and ensuring the timely implementation of all commitments made under the agreement.