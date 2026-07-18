Terrorist killed as security forces destroy explosive-laden vehicle intended for suicide attack in Wana: state media

One terrorist was killed as security forces foiled a major terrorist plot in Lower South Waziristan’s Wana by destroying an explosive-laden vehicle “intended for a suicide attack”, state media reported on Saturday, citing security sources.

“Security forces foiled a major terrorist plot in Wana through a timely intelligence-based operation, destroying an explosive-laden vehicle intended for a suicide attack,” state-run Pakistan TV said in a post on X.

“According to security sources, the operation prevented a potential catastrophe in Wana and surrounding areas, with one terrorist killed and five others injured,” it said.

“The successful action averted significant civilian casualties and ensured the safety of the local population,” it added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the “major terrorist” attempt.

“Security forces saved the population of Wana and surrounding areas from potential destruction by conducting an intelligence-based operation,” he said in a statement.

Naqvi noted that the security forces “destroyed a vehicle and motorcycle loaded with explosives with utmost professional skill just before the attack”.

Earlier this week, security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack targeting a military post in the Kari Kot area of Wana, killing four terrorists.

According to security sources, the terrorists tried to attack the security forces’ post using an explosives-laden vehicle. But the attempt was foiled as the threat was detected, and the suicide attacker was killed, they said.

The Waziristan region, as well as the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been facing terrorism for a long time.

In early May, security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack on a military post near Azam Warsak Bazaar in Lower South Waziristan. A civilian was killed and 15 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly Fata, recorded a decline in terrorism in June, with 17 attacks compared with 22 in May, representing a 23pc decrease.

However, the rest of KP witnessed a “slight increase”, PICSS said, as the province recorded 37 attacks in June compared with 32 in May, representing a 16pc rise.