Police constable martyred in crossfire at Wana’s Rustam Bazaar

PESHAWAR: A police constable was killed on Wednesday during a crossfire between two rival groups at the busy Rustam Bazaar in Wana, officials said.

The incident occurred when an exchange of fire erupted between the two sides during a confrontation, claiming the life of Constable Islamuddin Wazir, who was deployed on law-and-order duty in the local market.

“He sustained critical injuries and succumbed on the spot,“ said police.

“Constable Islamuddin Wazir was performing his official duties to maintain peace and public safety when he was hit by bullets during the crossfire,” said police officials.

Following the incident, panic spread in the marketplace, prompting police to immediately cordon off the area and bring the situation under control.

City Police Station Wana SHO Razaullah Wazir confirmed that two suspects involved in the firing had been arrested and taken to the station, where an FIR has been registered at the CTD South Waziristan police station.

DSP Wana Imranullah stated, “Under the directives of the DPO, raids were underway to arrest other suspects and bring all those responsible to justice.”

The funeral prayers of the martyred constable were offered with full state honours at Police Lines, Wana, attended by senior government and police officials, family members, and a large number of local elders.

After the funeral prayers, the body of Constable Islamuddin Wazir was transported to his native village, Sanga in Tehsil Shakai, where he was laid to rest.

Police in Lower South Waziristan paid tribute to the sacrifice of the martyred constable and reiterated their resolve that “the sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain.”

“Efforts to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain peace in the district will continue with full commitment,” they stated.

Meanwhile, local political and social circles expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for a “strict ban” on the display and use of weapons in Rustam Bazaar and other markets to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A few months ago, the residents had voiced their concerns against the open display of firearms and the free movement of armed men in the Rustam Bazaar area, an important commercial hub of Lower South Waziristan.

They accused police and other law enforcement agencies of being mere spectators while influential and armed individuals enjoyed complete impunity. They said this environment had created a growing sense of insecurity and fear among the public.

A shutter-down strike had also been observed in May, with hundreds of people taking to the streets in Wana against the deteriorating law and order situation, rising incidents of abductions for ransom, extortion, and bomb blasts.