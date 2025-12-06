PM Shehbaz holds groundbreaking for Gujranwala Mass Transit System

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gujranwala Mass Transit System on Saturday.

Addressing the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, the prime minister termed it a major initiative to provide public relief and improve residents’ lives.

He said the project was a gift from the Punjab government that would transform the entire district, providing relief to commuters, including students, patients, labourers, lawyers and others.

The premier appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the successful launch of diverse public-oriented mega projects across the province and said the recent by-election results reflected public trust in the leadership.

“In the next three years, the incumbent government of PML-N has the mandate to serve the people,” he said.

“The journey of progress and prosperity has just commenced, and we will move on the path of development rapidly,” he added.

The prime minister predicted a successful turnout in the PML-N’s favour in the next general elections.

In Punjab, he further said, his journey of progress was moving at a rapid speed under dynamic and young leadership.

He lauded the government of Punjab’s initiatives, such as the construction of a cancer hospital, the launch of metro buses, pollution reduction, the provision of houses for the homeless, helping flood-affected people, the provision of missing facilities in schools, etc.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, lawmakers, relevant authorities and a large number of people.

PM Shehbaz and CM Maryam had laid the foundation stone of the project on Friday.

As per the project design and plan, a Rs62.7-billion Yellow Line Corridor will be built and completed within a year.

The Yellow Line will run entirely on green energy, benefitting at least 51,000 passengers daily.

As per the Punjab CM transport vision 2030, the 31-kilometre-long mass transit system of Gujranwala is being built between Aimenabad to Gakhar Mandi towns along the GT road.

At least 25 bus stations, including an underground bus station, will be established along the main route, whereas at least 36 electric buses will ply the route.