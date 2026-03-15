E-Paper | March 15, 2026

‘Always tried to play fearlessly’: Sarfraz retires from international cricket

News Desk Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 03:31pm
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LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, bringing an end to a decorated two-decade-long career.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ahmed said he had “always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team”.

Ahmed captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats (50 One Day Internationals, 37 T20Is, 13 Tests) and led the side to the No.1 ranking in T20I cricket.

His captaincy saw the green shirts achieve a world-record streak of 11 consecutive T20I series victories and recorded six clean sweeps against the West Indies (2016 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2017), Australia (2018), New Zealand (2018) and Scotland (2018).

He also led his side to victory during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and a historic win against arch-rivals India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career,” he said.

The former skipper’s leadership saw the emergence of several future stars, including Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, and Imamul Haq. Seeing them “grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements”, he said.

His individual achievements include a 10-catch record in a Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019. He remains, to date, the only Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, which he scored against England in 2016.

Sarfraz who played his first ODI in 2007 made his last international appearance in an international Test against Australia in Perth in 2023.

Pakistan

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