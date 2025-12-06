PM, CM lay foundation stone of mass transit

GUJRAT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Cheif Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched the foundation stone of a modern mass transit system in Gujranwala.

As per the project design and plan, a Rs 62.7-billion Yellow Line Corridor will be built and completed within a year.

The Yellow Line will run entirely on green energy which will benefit at least 51,000 passengers daily.

As per the Punjab CM transport vision 2030, the 31 kilometers long mass transit system of Gujranwala is being built between Aimenabad to Gakhar Mandi towns along the GT road.

At least 25 bus stations including an underground bus station will be established along the main route whereas at least 36 electric buses will ply the route. Speaking to the participants, the CM said that the Gujranwala mass transit system would be the latest from that of the Lahore.

To make the Punjab CM’s public meeting a success, party’s cadres from Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad and Hafizabad districts of the region brought scores of the workers to attend the rally. However, a large number of chairs at the venue seemed empty showing the poor management of the event by the local administration.

