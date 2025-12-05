E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Gujranwala Mass Transit gets green signal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 07:23am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the Gujranwala Mass Transit Project.

MNA Sharif gave the approval of the project in the capacity of the ruling PML-N president. The approval was given in a meeting in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif were also present.

Nawaz said the Mass Transit project was a long overdue right of people of Gujranwala, which they should have received long ago.

He expressed satisfaction over development initiatives launched by the Punjab government, noting that it would significantly benefit the public and contribute to the city’s progress.

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar briefed the meeting about details of the project.

He said the Gujranwala Mass Transit Project was a landmark public-service initiative designed to provide modern and efficient transport facilities to the citizens.

He said this project would span more than 30km, running from Eminabad to Gakkhar. More than 51,000 passengers will benefit from this project daily after it gets operational.

The Mass Transit system will feature 40 electric articulated buses, ensuring an eco-friendly and comfortable travel experience for the general public in Gujranwala city.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe