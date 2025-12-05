Gujranwala Mass Transit gets green signal

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the Gujranwala Mass Transit Project.

MNA Sharif gave the approval of the project in the capacity of the ruling PML-N president. The approval was given in a meeting in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif were also present.

Nawaz said the Mass Transit project was a long overdue right of people of Gujranwala, which they should have received long ago.

He expressed satisfaction over development initiatives launched by the Punjab government, noting that it would significantly benefit the public and contribute to the city’s progress.

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar briefed the meeting about details of the project.

He said the Gujranwala Mass Transit Project was a landmark public-service initiative designed to provide modern and efficient transport facilities to the citizens.

He said this project would span more than 30km, running from Eminabad to Gakkhar. More than 51,000 passengers will benefit from this project daily after it gets operational.

The Mass Transit system will feature 40 electric articulated buses, ensuring an eco-friendly and comfortable travel experience for the general public in Gujranwala city.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025