SBP financed over 20,000 women-led businesses in 2024

RAWALPINDI: State Bank-led initiatives resulted in more than 50 outreach sessions reaching over 1,500 women entrepreneurs and the disbursement of Rs24 billion in financing to over 20,000 women-led businesses in 2024, it was said.

In addition, over 800 innovative business ideas were submitted to the State Bank’s ‘Business Idea Competition’ during the year, which also highlighted outstanding women entrepreneurs and financial institutions championing inclusive finance.

The Banking Services Corporation of the State Bank of Pakistan in Rawalpindi marked ‘Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day’ and organised an extensive event that drew a large number of students, faculty members, women entrepreneurs, bankers and other stakeholders.

The celebration, organised in collaboration with the Women’s University, underscored the pivotal role of women in Pakistan’s economic development and built on the strong momentum generated during last year’s observance of the day.

The 2025 observance of ‘Women Entrepreneurship Day’ continued this impact with an enhanced focus on financial inclusion, capacity building and recognition.

The central bank reiterated its commitment to improving women’s access to finance, lowering barriers to credit, and strengthening an enabling ecosystem where women-led enterprises can thrive.

Chief Manager of State Bank Rawalpindi, Rizwan Khaleel Shamsi, while speaking at the event, emphasised that women entrepreneurs are vital contributors to sustainable and broad-based economic growth.

He highlighted their growing role in productivity, innovation and job creation, reaffirming the SBP’s dedication to advancing policies such as the Banking on Equality (BoE) policy and WECode, designed to enhance women’s participation in economic activities.

A major attraction of the ceremony was the women’s bazaar, where around 60 stalls were set up by home-based women entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

The initiative provided participants with a valuable platform to enhance market visibility, connect with customers and build confidence in expanding their businesses.

The event also featured the inspiring success story of a local woman entrepreneur, whose journey of resilience, innovation, and growth served as a motivating example for aspiring businesswomen, highlighting the transformative power of financial inclusion and determination.

A panel discussion titled, “Micro to Macro: Scaling Women-Owned Enterprises in Pakistan” was also held, featuring seasoned entrepreneurs and coaches such as Shahnaz Kapadia, Tahira Ishrat, and Hina Karamat, who shared insights from their entrepreneurial journeys and discussed the challenges women face in a male-dominated business environment.

Outstanding women entrepreneurs from diverse sectors were honoured for their achievements. Additionally, Women of Impact Awards were presented, and banks with the highest financing to women entrepreneurs in the region were recognised for their leadership in advancing women-focused financial inclusion.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025