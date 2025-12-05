E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Arid varsity launches one-window system

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2025
RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a one-window system to facilitate current and alumni students.

The Directorate of IT Services at the university launched the system, marking a major step toward comprehensive university automation.

The system has been designed to provide efficient and centralised services to both current and alumni students, simplifying academic and administrative processes. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar appreciated the university’s forward-looking approach and its commitment to leveraging information technology for improved service delivery. He praised DITS for introducing a system that enhances transparency, efficiency and accessibility for thousands of students.

University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman said the system was part of the university’s broader automation and digital transformation

initiative, aimed at reducing manual interventions, ensuring data accuracy and offering students a seamless experience.

He said the initiative was aligned with the university’s strategic vision to modernise operations, strengthen IT infrastructure and adopt smart solutions across all departments.

The vice chancellor said that the university had already automated several core domains, including admissions, examinations, student records, fee management, attendance and evaluation modules.

The new system integrates these services under one platform, enabling students to access required facilities quickly and conveniently.

Director DITS Dr Nadeem Ahmad Malik reiterated the department’s commitment to continuous innovation and enhancement of the university’s systems.

