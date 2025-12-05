Road crashes in Pindi kill 21, injure over 1,681 in Nov

RAWALPINDI: As many as 21 people were killed, while 1,681 were injured in 1,561 road traffic accidents in the garrison city during November.

The majority of these road traffic accidents involve car and motorcycle riders. There was an increase of six deaths in road accidents in November, compared to 15 people killed in October.

According to rescue officials, the Rawalpindi district reported 1,516 road traffic accidents to Rescue 1122 in the month of November.

In these road traffic accidents, 21 people were killed, 683 were seriously injured, and 977 were slightly injured. The Rescue 1122 teams provided timely rescue services to all victims, the spokesman said.

He stated that the Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi reached all accidents on time, maintaining the average response time. The 1,681 traffic accident victims include 1,393 men and 288 women. Most of the victims of these accidents were between the ages of 11 and 40.

while causes of accidents include speeding, careless driving, wrong turns, tyre blowouts, and others.

He added that the rescue service is also working to reduce road traffic accidents. However, observance of traffic rules is essential to lower road accidents.

Meanwhile, as many as eight people were injured in 116 fire incidents reported to Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi district during November this year. The rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly and carried out rescue operations and provided first aid to the eight burn survivors.

The rescue firefighters managed to control these fire incidents on time through professional operations, the spokesman said. The rescue teams in Rawalpindi saved a total of approximately Rs251 million from potential damage in fire incidents.

The causes of blazes include short circuits, careless use of cigarettes, gas leakage and others. Rescue Service Rawalpindi has also been working to reduce the number of fire incidents by enforcing fire safety rules, training, and other programs, the spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025