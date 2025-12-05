E-Paper | December 05, 2025

CDA, PCB sign MoU to upgrade cricket grounds in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday signed an agreement for the uplift of two cricket grounds in Islamabad and for the promotion of cricket.

The grounds to be upgraded by the PCB are the G-9 Ground and the Marghazar Ground. Both venues were recently used by the PCB for hosting matches of the premier first-class cricket tournament, the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the CDA and PCB regarding the upgradation of cricket grounds and the promotion of cricket in Islamabad. The MoU was signed during a meeting between Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the Chief Operating Officer of PCB, Sumair Ahmed,” said a press release issued by the CDA.

It stated that under the MoU, a Talent Hunt Programme will be launched in the federal capital to promote cricket among youth. “This Talent Hunt Programme will provide equal opportunities to young boys and girls. The programme will not only facilitate the transparent selection of players but will also provide them with coaching and training of international standards. Under the MoU, PCB will also assist CDA in the upgradation of two cricket grounds in Islamabad.”

Chief Operating Officer PCB, Sumair Ahmed, said they are fully prepared to cooperate with the CDA for the promotion of cricket in Islamabad.

He said these measures will not only promote cricket in the federal capital but will also bring forward the best young talent.

Chairman CDA said that comprehensive measures are being taken to improve the federal capital. He added that the revenue generated from the cricket ground and other sports facilities will be spent on the promotion of sports and the improvement of related infrastructure.

He also said that a women’s cricket team for Islamabad is being formed to promote cricket among women Ends/-

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

