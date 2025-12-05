E-Paper | December 05, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Sino-US relations

News agencies Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PEKING: United States President Gerald Ford tonight [Dec 4] wound up his China trip by saying Sino-American relations were good, but “we discussed our differences”. President Ford, in a banquet speech … said his talks with Chairman Mao Tsetung and Vice-Premier Teng Hsiao-ping had been “friendly, candid, substantial and constructive. We discussed our differences, which are natural in a relationship between two countries whose ideologies, societies and circumstances diverge. But we also confirmed that we have common points… .”

… Mr. Teng in his return speech said … “China and the [US] have different social systems, our two sides have different ideologies, and naturally there are differences of principle between us.”

[Meanwhile, as reported by the staff correspondent from Lahore,] the convention of Opposition legislators ended ... without taking any decision and the only outcome appears to be some sort of confidence that the legislators would accept the decisions of party bosses on the crucial issues of resignation from seats and drawing of “line of action”. Meanwhile … a meeting of [Opposition] members of the [NA] and Senate … is likely to be held in Islamabad on Dec 8.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe