Govt bars family from meeting Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has imposed a ban on meetings between imprisoned PTI leader Imran Khan and his sisters for purported violations of prison rules, Information Minis­ter Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday.

The directive came two days after Uzma Khan met her brother in Adiala jail following weeks of efforts.

The meeting was followed by a tweet based on the conversation between the two, wherein the former premier issued orders for the party, as well as criticising the army chief.

The information minister, accompanied by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, said the decision to ban Mr Khan’s meetings with his sisters was taken in light of a court ruling, since the former premier had violated prison rules.

He said Mr Khan’s sisters were continuously violating the prison rules that barred political discussion with the inmates.

He also warned of strict action against those who would create a law and order situation outside or around Adiala jail. Atta Tarar claimed that Mr Khan was the most “privileged prisoner” as he was enjoying facilities such as a treadmill.

Meanwhile, the law minister cited various provisions of the Punjab Prison Rules. There was no provision that allowed a condemned prisoner to indulge in political discourse, he said.

He cited a judgement of former chief justice Saqib Nisar that barred the condemned prisoner’s role in politics, saying that one who is disqualified to be king cannot assume the role of kingmaker.

He recalled that the PTI government had banned meetings of Nawaz Sharif with his family and party leaders.

“On the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC), his counsels were allowed to meet him but under the supervision of the jail superintendent,” he said, adding that being a counsel of Mr Sharif, he never uttered even a single word about their jail meetings in public.

KP CM outside Adiala

Meanwhile, KP CM Sohail Afridi was barred from meeting Mr Khan once again. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail, the CM said he would not stage a sit-in outside the prison — as he had previously announced — because efforts were being made to remove him from the post. The party leadership had asked him to play safe, he added.

Replying to speculations that the sister of Imran Khan was allowed in jail due to the intervention of PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, CM Afridi said that he does not believe that the meeting was held because of Barrister Gohar. “If it were in his hands, I would be allowed to meet Imran Khan today, and Mr Khan would not be facing solitary confinement for over one month,” he said.

The CM also asked the federal government to come up with a clear policy regarding Afghan citizens. “Even we cannot understand the policy, as in the past they used to say good Taliban and bad Taliban. Now they have been saying ‘good Afghans’ and ‘bad Afghans’.

“There are many Afghans in Pakistan who have been contributing to the economy and providing employment to people. Those who have been contributing to the economy are being expelled and those who are criminals are being made part of the parliament,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram criticised the ban on meetings, saying that the party chief had been kept in solitary confinement and was being denied all facilities as per jail rules.

He said the government refused to let Mr Khan’s personal physicians see him and was also preventing his sons from speaking to him for several months.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025