E-Paper | December 05, 2025

UK holds Putin ‘responsible’ for woman’s nerve agent death

AFP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LONDON: The UK on Thursday sanctioned Russia’s intelligence service and summoned Moscow’s ambassador after an inquiry said President Vladimir Putin bore “moral responsibility” for the death of a British woman in a 2018 nerve agent attack.

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after spraying herself with what she thought was perfume from a discarded bottle of chic Nina Ricci fragrance — but turned out to be the deadly chemical Novichok.

The public inquiry found the bottle had been dumped in the city of Salisbury in southwest England after two suspects thought to be Russian spies brought it there in a failed attempt to assassinate former double agent Sergei Skripal in March 2018.

The inquiry’s report found the assassination attempt “must have been authorised at the highest level, by President Putin”, and concluded the Russian leader bears “moral responsibility” for Sturgess’s death four months later.

“It is clear that this attack showed considerable determination and was expected to stand as a public demonstration of Russian power,” the report concluded.

Following its publication, London said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to answer for Moscow’s “ongoing campaign of hostile activity”.

The UK also sanctioned the Russian intelligence agency blamed for the attack, the GRU, “in its entirety”, the foreign ministry said, as well as 11 “actors behind Russian state-sponsored hostile activity”.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack, but UK government officials have long suspected Putin of authorising it.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe