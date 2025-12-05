E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Teachers’ body seeks president’s help to overcome Federal Urdu University’s financial crisis

Dawn Report Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Teachers’ Associations of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST) has expressed deep concern over the severe financial crisis facing the university.

According to a statement, the body’s General Secretary Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tahiri and Abdul Haq Campus General Secretary Dr Abdul Majeed have appealed to the President of Pakistan and Chancellor of FUUAST, as well as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to take urgent notice of the situation.

The teachers’ representatives stated that FUUAST is one of the country’s oldest and most important national educational institutions, currently grappling with alarming financial challenges. They added that President Asif Ali Zardari has always shown a soft corner for government employees and national institutions; therefore, they hope he will take effective measures to resolve the issues faced by the university’s faculty and staff.

Dr Tahiri and Dr Majeed also made an appeal to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and urged him to play an immediate role in the restoration and financial stabilisation of the university. The representatives highlighted that over 20,000 students are being enrolled at the university, supported by more than 350 faculty members and over 1,000 staff and officers. The ongoing financial crisis is causing distress among employees and affecting the university’s ability to maintain quality education and research.

They added that despite repeated assurances that issues would be resolved after the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor, two years have passed since then but the university’s condition remains critical.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe