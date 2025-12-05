Teachers’ body seeks president’s help to overcome Federal Urdu University’s financial crisis

KARACHI: The Teachers’ Associations of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST) has expressed deep concern over the severe financial crisis facing the university.

According to a statement, the body’s General Secretary Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tahiri and Abdul Haq Campus General Secretary Dr Abdul Majeed have appealed to the President of Pakistan and Chancellor of FUUAST, as well as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to take urgent notice of the situation.

The teachers’ representatives stated that FUUAST is one of the country’s oldest and most important national educational institutions, currently grappling with alarming financial challenges. They added that President Asif Ali Zardari has always shown a soft corner for government employees and national institutions; therefore, they hope he will take effective measures to resolve the issues faced by the university’s faculty and staff.

Dr Tahiri and Dr Majeed also made an appeal to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and urged him to play an immediate role in the restoration and financial stabilisation of the university. The representatives highlighted that over 20,000 students are being enrolled at the university, supported by more than 350 faculty members and over 1,000 staff and officers. The ongoing financial crisis is causing distress among employees and affecting the university’s ability to maintain quality education and research.

They added that despite repeated assurances that issues would be resolved after the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor, two years have passed since then but the university’s condition remains critical.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025