E-Paper | December 04, 2025

The rat race

From the Newspaper Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 09:45am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WE live in times when appearances often matter more than authenticity. Everywhere we look, whether on social media, in our workplaces, or even within our family settings, people are under constant pressure to impress others. It has become almost normal to present a polished version of ourselves while hiding the truth of who we really are.

This pressure is quietly damaging. Many people feel they must look successful even when they are struggling. They feel the need to appear happy even when they are overwhelmed. They chase trends, opinions and lifestyles not because they truly want them, but because they fear being judged for living differently. Social media intensifies this problem, turning life into a competition where likes and comments are seen as a measure of worth.

In this race to impress, we are losing something important: our individuality. When everyone tries to fit the same mould, genuine personality disappears. People become anxious, insecure and hesitant to express their real thoughts or emotions. We forget that imperfection is normal, and that being honest is far more valuable than being impressive.

We should encourage a culture where people feel safe being themselves. Instead of rewarding appearances, we should appreciate sincerity, kindness and character. Real confidence comes not from impressing others, but from accepting ourselves without comparison.

If we can shift our focus from perfor- mance to authenticity, we will build a society that values people for who they are, and not for the image they tend to project.

Wasif Khaliq Dad
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe