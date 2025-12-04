The rat race

WE live in times when appearances often matter more than authenticity. Everywhere we look, whether on social media, in our workplaces, or even within our family settings, people are under constant pressure to impress others. It has become almost normal to present a polished version of ourselves while hiding the truth of who we really are.

This pressure is quietly damaging. Many people feel they must look successful even when they are struggling. They feel the need to appear happy even when they are overwhelmed. They chase trends, opinions and lifestyles not because they truly want them, but because they fear being judged for living differently. Social media intensifies this problem, turning life into a competition where likes and comments are seen as a measure of worth.

In this race to impress, we are losing something important: our individuality. When everyone tries to fit the same mould, genuine personality disappears. People become anxious, insecure and hesitant to express their real thoughts or emotions. We forget that imperfection is normal, and that being honest is far more valuable than being impressive.

We should encourage a culture where people feel safe being themselves. Instead of rewarding appearances, we should appreciate sincerity, kindness and character. Real confidence comes not from impressing others, but from accepting ourselves without comparison.

If we can shift our focus from perfor- mance to authenticity, we will build a society that values people for who they are, and not for the image they tend to project.

Wasif Khaliq Dad

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025