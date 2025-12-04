MoUs on the cards as Kyrgyz president arrives

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif welcome Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov at Nur Khan Air Base.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the federal capital on Wedn­esday for a two-day maiden state visit.

During the visit a number of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) are expected to be inked between the two sides on trade, investment, IT, natural resources and defence, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told Dawn.

The Kyrgyz president and his high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers, top officials and prominent business leaders landed at Nur Khan Airbase, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari received them.

According to the PMO, a 21-gun salute was presented in honour of the visiting dignitary while children, dressed in traditional attire, offered him a bouquet.

The press release added that the invitation for the visit was extended to the Kyrgyzstan president by PM Shehbaz.

It continued that a high-level delegation, comprising senior ministers, business leaders and other officials, would accompany the Kyrgyz president during the official visit.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.

Alongside bilateral relations, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a 10-nation Eurasian security and political grouping whose other members include China, Russia, India, and Iran.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025