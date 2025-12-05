Pakistan offers landlocked Kyrgyzstan access to its ports

• Both countries sign 15 MoUs covering trade, agriculture, defence, education, energy

• Vow to increase bilateral trade from $16m to $200m in two years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday offered the landlocked Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

“No doubt, such initiatives will further reinforce the solid foundation of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries,” he said while addressing a joint press stakeout along with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov.

“May the radiant suns of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan unite to illuminate a future of enduring peace and shared prosperity for both nations, the region and the world beyond,” the prime minister added.

Earlier, both the leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements between the two countries, reaffirming their resolve to elevate bilateral ties in trade, agriculture, defence, culture, connectivity, education, energy and political cooperation.

“We have just witnessed the signing ceremony of 15 MoUs and agreements, which will serve as a framework for structured, result-oriented engagements and closer institutional linkages between the two countries,” he added.

PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz president’s visit — taking place after a gap of two decades — would give a fresh impetus to the already strong bilateral relationship across all fields of mutual interaction.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1992, we have nurtured a relationship grounded in mutual trust, respect, shared aspirations and common values,” he said.

The premier further said that during his meeting with the Kyrgyz president, discussions highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion, and academic partnerships.

He said the two leaders also agreed to hold cultural events in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, along with similar activities in Bishkek. The PM said a business forum had also been scheduled during the visit to explore new pathways for collaboration in economic sectors.

At the business forum, he said, various trade agreements would be signed to increase the current bilateral trade volume of $16 million to $200m over the next two years.

‘First official visit to Pakistan’

Speaking on the occasion, Kyrgyz President Zhaparov said it was his first official visit to Pakistan and the first by any Kyrgyz head of state in 20 years.

Calling Pakistan an important partner of Kyrgyzstan in South Asia, he said he viewed Islamabad’s dynamic development, growing economic potential and ambitious infrastructure projects as a testament to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s effective leadership.

During Thursday’s discussions, he said, the two sides focused on activating collaboration in trade, economy, investment, transport, logistic, education and science.

Welcoming the ongoing business forum, the Kyrgyz president said he placed great importance on further developing the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Business Council as an effective mechanism for bringing together the business communities of both countries.

He stressed full utilisation of transport and transit potential, describing it as one of the most important areas of mutual partnership. He said the two sides also highlighted the key role of CASA-1000 project, which he termed a cornerstone in establishing a unified energy system between Central and South Asia.

He expressed confidence that timely completion of the project would deliver significant mutual benefits. The visiting president said the two sides also exchanged views on future cooperation in the education sector, noting that more than 12,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in Kyrgyzstan. “We are ready to further facilitate Pakistani students,” he added.

He said both sides shared a commitment to combat terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. “We agreed to strengthen coordination between the relevant authorities to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.”

President Zhaparov invited PM Shehbaz to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit and the World Nomad Games to be held in Bishkek in 2026.

He also invited him to the second Global Mountain Summit, “Bishkek Plus 25” scheduled for 2027, and extended an invitation for an official state visit to Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025