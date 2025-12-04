E-Paper | December 04, 2025

‘More than 100 militants killed over three months’

Saleem Shahid Published December 4, 2025
QUETTA: Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat has disclosed that security forces have killed over 100 militants in the northern areas of Balochistan during the past three months and carried out more than 200 intelligence-based operations in Kachhi district.

He told a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday that 3,561 illegal petrol pumps had been sealed, while customs officials conducted 2,575 operations and seized 416 non-custom-paid vehicles.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and senior security officials, reviewed progress on targets set by the national and provincial action committees, overall law and order and ongoing security measures.

Mr Shafqaat informed the meeting that coordinated operations were underway against terrorist networks and criminal groups in various districts, and that the registration of seminaries and enforcement of relevant regulations were being ensured.

CM Bugti expressed satisfaction with the progress in curbing smuggling, crime and security-related threats and directed the departments concerned to accelerate ongoing operations and maintain strict enforcement. He stressed the need for consistent implementation of decisions taken by the national and provincial action committees.

He reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property is the state’s core responsibility and said the government would continue to use all available resources to sustain peace and support the province’s development process.

