Decisions made behind closed doors not acceptable: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday said peace would be permanently restored in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at all costs.

“Decisions made behind closed doors are no longer acceptable,” Mr Afridi said during a joint darbar of police and civil officers at the Chief Minister’s House here.

The participants included the chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, divisional and district administration officers, police officers, and officials, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Mr Afridi regretted that certain elements overstepped their constitutional limits, while some institutions failed to fulfil their responsibilities, and thus, affecting the overall governance system.

He said KP had been facing the consequences of war, terrorism and external interference for the last four decades, which had badly affected the people, police, civil servants and the overall governance system.

The chief minister said that over the last 21 years, the province’s police, despite lacking resources, had rendered unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, which was a source of pride for the entire nation.

He also said that Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, counter-terrorism department of police and other security agencies had also rendered innumerable sacrifices for the province and the country.

Mr Afridi said that the martyrdom of police officers, officials, assistant commissioners and civilians in the recent terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur and other areas of the province were unforgettable sacrifices.

He said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to restore and sustain peace in the province and stood shoulder to shoulder with the police and civil administration.

“There will be no political interference in the working of any officer. However, delivering results will be mandatory,” he said.

The chief minister said that maintaining law and order, providing relief to the people and ensuring decision-making in the public interest were the top priorities of the provincial government.

He said that any attempt to exert political pressure on officers must be rejected, while public service must be given top priority.

Mr Afridi said that emergency measures were being taken to equip KP police with modern weapons, technology and resources.

He said that police were being provided with bulletproof vehicles, advanced weaponry and anti-drone systems to effectively deal with modern security challenges.

Emphasising the importance of morale and faith among police personnel, the chief minister said that if police stood firmly for the people and the country with complete faith in the Almighty Allah, success would surely follow.

He announced that in accordance with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption was being strictly enforced in the province.

“Any minister, MPA, police officer or civil servant, found involved in corruption will face indiscriminate action,” he said.

The chief minister said that his office remained open 24/7 to people and officers, and if evidence of any wrongdoing was produced, the government would take immediate action.

He said that public service was the fundamental objective of his government.

“An open-door policy has been adopted for the people. Every government officer is bound by duty to listen to public grievances and ensure their prompt resolution,” he said.

Mr Afridi said that performance indicators for good governance had been finalised, so all future promotions, postings and assignments would be strictly based on performance.

He said the government would fully support officers who performed well and would ensure strict accountability for any wrongdoing.

The chief minister paid tribute to the martyrs and said the government wouldn’t abandon the families of the police personnel and civil servants who sacrificed their lives for the nation and the people.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025