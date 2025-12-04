Bilawal opens two SIUT units at hospital’s new building

• Facilities opened in Sharea Faisal building named after renowned late psychiatrist Dr Haroon Ahmed and journalist Zubeida Mustafa

KARACHI: In a major initiative to provide quality care to poor patients, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), in partnership with the provincial government, launched two key facilities — Syed Haroon Ahmad Dialysis Centre and Zubeida Mustafa Lithotripsy Unit — on Wednesday at its trust hospital located on Sharea Faisal.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari officially opened the facilities at a ceremony, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, SIUT founder and director Prof Adibul Hasan Rizvi, former Federal Board of Revenue chairman Shabbar Zaidi, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, the PPP chairman congratulated the SIUT team, describing the collaboration between the hospital and the government as a source of pride.

He paid tribute to Prof Rizvi for his long-standing and exceptional contributions to the health sector.

“The Sindh government, in collaboration with SIUT, will establish a state-of-the-art hospital in Larkana. It will also help the institute set up facilities in Gujar Khan, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ismail Khan,” he announced.

Highlighting growth in support, he pointed out that the government’s financial assistance to SIUT, after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, had increased from Rs6 billion to Rs21bn today.

“As a result of the devolution of powers to the grassroots level, there has been a remarkable improvement in Sindh’s public health sector, and patients from across the country are seeking treatment in Sindh at government-supported hospitals offering free-of-cost care,” he said.

Referring to the health initiatives taken in other provinces, the PPP chairman criticised a model introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“They introduced a health card and allocated the entire health department budget to this card, claiming that it would help provide free treatment facilities to the entire population of the province.

“In my view, this health model is flawed because it has a financial limit, and once that limit is crossed, the patient has to bear the expenses themselves,” he said.

About the debate regarding transferring powers related to education and population from the provinces back to the federal government, Mr Bhutto-Zardari cautioned that would be a wrong step.

“Once a right is given to someone, taking it back on any grounds results in a backlash. We could have even managed that backlash if the federal government had demonstrated any performance anywhere, and we could acknowledge that it had at least excelled in this sector,” he said.

He emphasised that the federal government already has the forum of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) available to ensure coordination with the provinces.

In his remarks, the chief minister praised the vision of the SIUT team, which decided to transform a costly hotel located in the “heart of the city” into a facility offering free treatment to everyone.

He described the trust hospital as a beacon of hope that strengthens SIUT’s network, ensuring that no patient is turned away for financial reasons.

He reaffirmed his government’s full support for SIUT and honoured the humanitarian legacy of Prof Rizvi.

The CM vowed his government’s commitment of $15 million for the Jinnah Hospital Emergency Tower Project, contributing to a total cost of $35m. The project, set for completion by 2029, will make Jinnah Hospital the region’s largest medical complex, with support from Faisal Edhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Adib Rizvi reiterated that health is a birthright of every individual.

He stressed that healthcare facilities should be available on the doorstep of the people.

He thanked the Sindh government, its generosity as they never turned down his any request. He underlined the need that health and education must within the reach of every individual.

According to officials, the dialysis centre houses 55 state-of-the-art haemodialysis machines (including one for intensive care), serving over 200 patients daily. It incorporates an advanced reverse osmosis system and seawater RO plant to conserve water, operated by a dedicated 100-member staff.

The lithotripsy unit will help address ailments related to kidney stones in Sindh and Punjab through an advanced machine, offering non-invasive, anaesthesia-free stone fragmentation with fluoroscopy and ultrasound guidance, expected to handle up to 12 procedures daily.

