E-Paper | December 04, 2025

PAC orders degree verification of all university staff in Sindh

Tahir Siddiqui Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday directed all public universities in the province to have the educational degrees of their employees and officials verified by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) within three months.

The directive was issued after it was revealed in the PAC that 10 employees of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) had been hired with fake degrees.

While examining the audit papers of the DUHS from 2021 to 2023, the PAC learnt that the certificates of only 450 out of 3,500 employees had so far been verified by the HEC.

According to the audit reports of the university, while reviewing the personal files of contractual employees, it was noticed that their degrees and other character antecedents had not been verified by the relevant boards, universities or concerned agencies at the time of appointment.

The audit department, in its report, was of the view that in the absence of verification of educational documents, the appointment of contractual employees was irregular and the chances of bogus degrees and certificates could not be ruled out.

It was also stated that a sum of Rs2.33 billion is spent annually on employees’ salaries.

The PAC was informed that the audit department had reported the matter to the DUHS in June last year, but no reply had been received so far.

The DUHS management told the PAC that the university had invited tenders for degree verification thrice in the past, but no bidder had participated in the process.

Consequently, the management engaged HRSG Outsourcing Company directly for the verification of degrees, and the firm has begun work and some degrees have already been verified.

DUHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Nazli Hussain informed the PAC that eight out of the 10 employees whose degrees were found to be fake had been removed from service, while the remaining two had been served show-cause notices and would be terminated shortly.

She added that from July 2021 to June 2025, a total of 3,023 employees had been appointed on a contract basis, and of them, the services of 54 had been regularised.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe