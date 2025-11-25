E-Paper | March 02, 2026

PAC clarifies Benazir Chair at KU ‘functional’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Sindh Assembly has clarified that in its meeting held on Nov 18 to review the audit reports of Karachi University from 2021 to 2023, it asked about non-completion of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Centre, and not Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair which is functional.

A spokesman for PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro said that KU officials were asked to explain the non-functionality of the ‘Benazir Chair and Convention Centre’ and why the project had not been completed.

Terming it a ‘human error’, the spokesman said that the word ‘Convention Centre’ was inadvertently not made part of the proceedings, giving an impression as if the ‘Benazir Chair’ was not functional.

He said that the question was asked specifically about the functionality and completion of the ‘Benazir Chair and Convention Centre’, which had not been completed despite the passage of many years.

Also, responding to a news item, headlined ‘Benazir Bhutto Chair set up 13 years ago at KU still non-functional, PAC told’, published in Dawn on Nov 20, the director of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair stated that the Chair was fully functional and the work on the Convention Centre was stalled. He said that the Chair, established in 2008, had been fully operational since then.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

