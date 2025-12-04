E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Police set to launch e-challan system in other Sindh cities

APP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
KARACHI: Sindh Police is gearing up to introduce its Faceless E-Ticketing system across the province after its implementation in Karachi.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has assigned responsibilities to key officials to finalise preparations for the expansion.

According to details shared in a high-level review meeting chaired by the IGP at the Central Police Office, Karachi, DIG Traffic Karachi and DIG IT have been directed to coordinate with divisional DIGs to ensure the system rollout in other districts.

Under the plan, DIG IT will assess camera installations on urban roads and highways, including recording and storage capacity, internet connectivity, and technical infrastructure. DIG Traffic Karachi will guide divisional DIGs on the TRACS system and the establishment of facilitation centres.

The DIG Traffic Karachi announced that ground and aerial scanning is set to begin in the city to curb parking lane violations. Vehicles parked in No Parking zones will be issued e-tickets through scanners mounted on traffic police vehicles and drones.

The IGP has ordered all divisional DIGs to ensure facilitation centres in their respective districts and directed that they are fully prepared and staff are trained without delay. Once readiness is confirmed, faceless e-ticketing will formally begin in other cities.

During the meeting, DIG Traffic Karachi briefed participants who included Additional IGs and DIGs from welfare, training, Safe City Authority, headquarters, highways, IT, finance, licensing, and district administrations while divisional DIGs joined via video link.

As per officials, after the implementation of e-challan in Karachi, more than 23,000 citizens have visited the facilitation centres. Fewer than 200 challans were challenged and nearly 90 per cent of issued e-challans have been waived following verification. Moreover, the traffic police have collected Rs25 million in fines from around 4,000 challan cases.

The next phase involves ground and aerial monitoring for parking lane violations using cameras, scanners and drones.

Divisional DIGs have already submitted reports on the cameras installed in their districts.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

