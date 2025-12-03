Five killed in separate Swabi incidents

SWABI: A man and his nephew were shot dead over a woman-related dispute while three others were killed in separate incidents of shooting here in Swabi on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 and police officials said the man and his nephew, who belonged to Razaar tehsil, were killed on Buko-Swabi road when they were traveling in a car. As their car reachedthe Buko Chowk, it was attacked as a result the man and his nephew were killed on the spot while the assailants managed to escape.

The rescue medical team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital Swabi for postmortem. The deceased were identified as Yaqoob Khan, 54, and his nephew Rohal Amin, 27.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed on the spot after being run over by the heavy truck on Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate road while her husband and daughter sustained injuries.

The woman and her husband and daughter were travelling to Topi city when they heavy truck became out of control, crushing the woman to death and injuring two others.

The Topi city police station seized the vehicle while the driver escaped. Police have registered an FIR against the driver.

The deceased was identified as Anjum Begum, while her injured husband as Wasid Khan.

Meanwhile, Sabz Ali Khan, former irrigation department officer who hailed from Maneri Bala village, who was seriously injured in a road accident on Monday, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, said his family.

Also during the day, a 33-year-old man named Aftab Khan died on the spot after being shot for unknown reasons at Kunda Mor on Tuesday, said police.

When contacted officials in Chota city police said that the cause of incident was an old enmity but an FIR was not yet registered.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025