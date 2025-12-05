E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Minister orders probe into printing of additional textbooks

APP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Arshad Ayub Khan has ordered an investigation into the alleged printing of additional textbooks worth Rs130 million by KP Textbook Board and said that legal action be taken against those involved.

He was presiding over a briefing session regarding KP Textbook Board here on Thursday.

The briefing was attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid, Chairman KP Textbook Board Abidullah Kakakhel, Secretary Textbook Board Dr Zainullah and other officials.

During the meeting, the chairman of the textbook board briefed the provincial education minister on board’s affairs.

Expressing strong displeasure, the provincial minister said that the printing of 400,000 extra books had caused a loss to the national treasury and those involved in this matter could not be forgiven.

The provincial minister also instructed textbook board officials to ensure transparency in the printing of textbooks and to align the existing printing procedures with rules, regulations and financial guidelines.

The provincial minister said that the board must take special care in the printing of books and ensure printing according to actual needs and market demand.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe