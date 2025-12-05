Police kill three criminal brothers in Peshawar, Shangla encounters

PESHAWAR: Police killed three brothers, wanted in cases of attacks on police, murder and land grabbing, in separate pre-dawn encounters in Shangla district’s Puran area and Peshawar district’s Shahpur area, officials said on Thursday.

They said that acting on intelligence reports, the police formed two special teams to carry out raids, one in the Puran area of Shangla and the other in Shahpur area of Peshawar.

“The raids were conducted at the same time,” a senior police official said, adding that Lal Sher and his brother, Jan Sher, were killed in the Puran raid, which lasted almost seven hours. According to Shangla police chief Shah Hassan, a police team from Peshawar reached the Sundvi area to arrest two wanted criminals but they’re killed in an encounter. He said outlaws opened fire on police, which retaliated.

In a statement, the City Police said in the second raid, an exchange of fire took place between the police and Ramzan Sher, a third member of the Lalay Group, leaving the latter dead.

They said the group members were named in several cases registered by the Peshawar’s Shahpur, Chamkani, East Cantonment police stations and the counter-terrorism department. They’re also wanted by Nowshera’s Akbarpura and Charsadda’s Sardheri and City police stations.

In a video statement, Peshawar Capital City police chief Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad said the criminal group had been active for almost 16 years and had martyred police personnel.

Also, Aziz alias Azizay was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Tehkal area of the provincial capital late on Wednesday night, according to a statement issued by police.

It added that the outlaw was wanted in 19 cases of attack on police, attempted murder and snatching. It revealed the recovery of a kalashnikov and a 9mm pistol.

On Oct 8, three outlaws, including a wanted man, were killed in an encounter in Kohistan Colony of Wah Cantonment in Punjab.

Police said Adam Khan alias Adamay, one of the three criminals wanted in 13 cases of murder, attempted murder, abduction and terrorism, was hiding in the private housing society.

In a statement, the City Police read that the exchange of fire between police and the accused lasted three hours, leaving Adam Khan and his two accomplices dead. One of them was an Afghan national.

Also, the Rawalpindi police said in a message on X that the criminals opened fire on police teams from Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

They said the exchange of fire led to the killing of three criminals. The police said that Adam Khan was wanted for dozens of serious crimes and had obtained fake Pakistani documents.

They said that Adam Khan’s accomplices were identified as Mohammad and Mujahid Afghani. The detainee was Noor Rehmat. With input from our correspondent in Shangla

