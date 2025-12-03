E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Son of IHC judge sent on physical remand in hit-and-run case

Malik Asad Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The teenage son of Justice Mohammed Asif of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was remanded into police custody on Tuesday in a case where two young women lost their lives after being hit by a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Judicial magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi issued the remand order on the police’s request.

According to an FIR registered at the Secretariat Police Station, the accident occurred late on Monday night near the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad, when a black SUV allegedly driven by the judge’s son struck two girls who worked at the PNCA.

The victims were riding a scooter when they were hit by the SUV and reportedly died on the spot. Police reported that the vehicle fled the area immediately after the collision.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Asghar, states that police traced the vehicle through its registration number and later reached a private hospital where the suspect had reportedly been taken for medical treatment.

He was subsequently taken into custody, and medical and forensic samples were collected, and the vehicle was impounded for examination.

Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 322 (manslaughter) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been invoked in the case.

The investigating officer informed the court that further custody was required to complete the investigation, including verification of the suspect’s medical report, vehicle inspection and eyewitness statements.

After reviewing the case record and police request, the court approved physical remand of the suspect for further investigation. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy.

Police said efforts were underway to obtain CCTV footage and determine whether speeding or negligence was involved, while authorities assured the families of the victims that the case would be investigated strictly on merit.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe