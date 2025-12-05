Amendments to CrPC aimed at improving access to justice, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, in a meeting with the French Ambassador Nicolas Galey on Thursday, said the federal government has introduced legislative reforms and over 110 amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) aimed to improve access to justice and modernise the legal system.

This reflects the government’s commitment to legal modernisation and inclusive governance, the minister said. Both discussed cooperation in promoting and strengthening human rights in Pakistan.

The minister highlighted recent improvements in the human rights landscape, noting a decline in rights-related violations and enhanced institutional responsiveness.

The human rights ministry, in coordination with relevant departments, is actively working to strengthen legal protections and improve mechanisms for redress and accountability.

He also mentioned ongoing discussions on proposing life imprisonment for selected offences, demonstrating Pakistan’s alignment with evolving global human rights principles.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the GSP+ framework, emphasising its role in governance reforms, institutional strengthening and sustainable development.

He highlighted the framework’s contribution to advancing human rights protections and aligning domestic legislation with international standards, as well as Pakistan’s recent election to the UN Human Rights Council, reflecting international confidence in the country’s constructive role.

The minister further highlighted the work of independent commissions, including the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), the National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC), and the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals.

He pointed to the NCHR’s accreditation as an “A-status” institution by the UN-linked Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to international standards.

The minister also noted the recent passage of the National Commission for Minorities Bill, which the French ambassador welcomed as a positive step toward protecting minority rights.

Addressing concerns regarding the misuse of laws, including the blasphemy law, the minister emphasised the development of comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure forensic investigations, credible witness protection, and impartial legal processes to uphold justice and safeguard vulnerable communities.

Ambassador Galey acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and welcomed the positive advancements in legislation and institutional safeguards.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue collaboration in promoting human rights, legal development, and inclusive policy reform.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025