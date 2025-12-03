Electric buses hurled with stones

RAWALPINDI: Two incidents of stones being hurled at recently launched electric buses occurred on Murree Road near Moti Mehal on Tuesday evening, and according to Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the buses will run as per routine while the police is investigating the matter.

An official of RTA said the electric bus was coming back from Koral Chowk to Fawara Chowk when the bus was passing through the Moti Mahal, and someone hurled more than two stones at the mirror, and both mirrors were damaged.

In another incident at the same place, the bus was coming back from Saddar to Munawar Colony when the bus was passing through the MES building on Murree Road, and an individual pelted stones on the mirror, which was damaged.

However, the RTA official said that no one was injured, but the mirrors of the new buses were damaged and would be repaired.

When contacted, RTA Secretary Asad Shirazi said that the two incidents of stone throwing occurred on Murree Road at electric buses. However, he said that the passengers were saved and we did not stop the buses from its operation.

He said that the local police had been requested to register cases against the culprits and arrest them. “Apparently, haters of bus service did this; however, the police will investigate it, and then we will get proper information,” he said.

The electric buses were recently launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on four routes in the garrison city. The bus service is free for all women, students and elderly persons, while Rs20 fare was fixed for per person.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025