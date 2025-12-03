IN an age where digital connectivity has become an essential part of life, residents of Buner continue to experience weak network signals, frequent call drops, and painfully slow internet speeds across almost all mobile networks. Despite paying for expensive call and internet packages, users often find themselves unable to make clear voice calls or access even basic online services.

Many young learners in Buner often rely on the internet for online education, assignments and competitive exam preparation. However, the poor connectivity forces them to travel long distances — sometimes climbing hills or walking to open fields — just to find a usable signal. Business owners and professionals also face severe losses.

With online banking, e-commerce and mobile payments becoming increasingly important and common, weak networks disrupt daily transactions and discourage the growth of digital businesses.

Traders complain that customers hesitate to use online payment methods because transactions often fail midway. Residents claim they have repeatedly lodged complaints with their service providers, but the responses remain limited to “technical issues under consideration”.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), responsible for monitoring telecom performance, has yet to take any visible action.

The lack of reliable connectivity is also affecting emergency communication. In remote areas, calling an ambulance or the police becomes a challenge during critical situations. It is time the relevant authorities acted decisively.

The PTA, telecom companies and district administration must coordinate efforts to expand tower coverage, upgrade equip-ment and ensure uninterrupted service.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri

Buner

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025