Rusting weapon

EDUCATION has been said to be the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world. Unfortunately, Balochistan has been deprived of this powerful weapon for long, and, as a result, its people have remained far behind those in the rest of the country.

In terms of quantity, there are a lot of schools in Balochistan. In quality terms, there is a massive problem. There are schools with very few teachers. There are classrooms where very little teaching takes place. There are students without a learning environment.

Private schools, too, are no exception. Many of them hire unqualified staff who lack specialisation in the subjects they teach. This unfortunate trend mirrors the condition of government schools, where teachers are often assigned subjects that are outside their academic expertise, like Urdu teachers being asked to take Chemistry and Biology classes. This has severely damaged our students’ creativity and learning abilities. They are forced to memorise theories without understanding the concepts.

At the college level, the situation is equally alarming. Teachers often fail to attend classes, and students appear in examinations without proper preparation. Many rely on cheating during exams — a shortcut that has become common practice among intermediate students in Balochistan.

Unfortunately, at the university level, degrees are often issued without proper attendance from either the teachers or the students. Such a system has completely destroyed the future of many young people in the province.

The people of Balochistan surely deserve better. In fact, they deserve much better. The government should take strong and practical steps for the improvement of education in the province. The future of hundreds of thousands of students depends on immediate and concrete action.

Baryal Mandokhail

Zhob

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025