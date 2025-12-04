Post-graduation blues

GETTING admission to a reputable seat of higher learning is in itself an immense struggle. Most students go through this difficult process to secure better jobs in the future. However, the reality is far more disheartening. The job market has become so saturated that very few graduates are able to find employment relevant to their field of study.

The fact is that the real challenge for students actually begins after graduation when countless resumes are sent to organisations, and career fairs are attended in search of prospects. Yet, many still fail to secure a job.

The problem lies in the overcrowded job market, where candidates often struggle to find roles that match their qualifications. A Computer Science graduate might be able to secure a job in the relevant field, but Social Science graduates are often forced to compromise and work in an unrelated department, as there are very few organisations offering positions aligned with their area of study.

This disparity between education and employment highlights a larger structural problem. Universities continue to produce graduates without fully comprehending the market demands, while industries have failed to create opportunities that accommodate diverse academic back-grounds. As a result, thousands of young graduates continue to face unemployment, disappointment and uncertainty.

There is an urgent need for coordinated action between academia and industry. Without such reforms, the sweet dreams of countless young graduates will remain unfulfilled, and the nation will continue to lose the potential of an entire generation.

Isra Solangi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025