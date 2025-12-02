Modernisation with civilisational roots

CHINA’S modern transformation just cannot be understood without first revisiting its civilisational foundations — a heritage of harmony, moral restraint and self-cultivation that has guided its statecraft for more than five millennia.

Unlike the expansionist powers that defined much of world history, China’s rise was shaped not by conquest, but by conscience. It built walls to protect, not to dominate; it refined its governance rather than subjugating others. Its dynasties prized stability over aggression, and its influence radiated through culture, learning and diplomacy rather than through force.

That sense of moral responsibility still anchors China’s modern policy. “The United States has three centuries and no burden of memory; China has five millennia and the full weight of civilisa-tion,” a Beijing historian once observed. This weight of memory continues to guide decision-makers in Beijing, reminding them that true legitimacy comes not from power, but from the welfare of the people.

The Chinese concept of statecraft, rooted in Confucian harmony and socialist humanism, insists that progress must uplift all regions, not merely the prosperous coastal centres.

When the People’s Republic of China emerged from the ruins of colonial humiliation and civil war in 1949, its leaders inherited a vast and uneven nation. National rejuvenation meant more than reclaiming sovereignty — it required bridging deep internal disparities and restoring dignity through inclusive development.

Among the regions most in need of such renewal was Xinjiang. For centuries, its cities like Kashgar, Hotan and Urumqi, had been jewels on the Silk Road, linking Chinese merchants with Persian, Turkic and European traders. After 1949, the same geography that had once carried caravans and ideas promised to carry pipelines, highways and digital networks. Xinjiang was no longer a distant periphery to defend; it was a bridge to connect.

Beijing’s approach was carefully phased and deeply pragmatic. It began with what China called the ‘dual-track’ strategy — cultivating human capacity while modernising the material base. Beijing recognised that success required not only resources, but moral discipline and administrative competence as well. Local cadres were trained to balance ethnic diversity with unity, ensuring that modernisation did not erode cultural identity.

By the late 1980s, the transformation of Xinjiang was no longer a vision — it was a living reality written across its deserts, valleys and cities. In 1949, the region had barely 4.3 million people, most living in poverty, with life expectancy below 30 years and illiteracy above 90 per cent. By 1980, its population had doubled to 8.3 million, life expectancy had climbed to 58 years, and literacy had risen beyond 65pc.

These and other such gains were not merely economic; they were civilisational. Health, literacy, and connectivity created a new consciousness among the people — a realisation that they were no longer isolated tribes surviving at the edge of empire, but citizens of a rejuvenated nation moving confidently towards modernity. The sense of shared destiny began to define the spirit of Xinjiang.

The guiding spirit of this transformation lay in an ancient truth: that national order arises from personal virtue, and prosperity from collective dignity.

In resurrecting a region long forgotten, China did not simply focus on building roads or refineries; it reaffirmed a true civilisational covenant — that to put the world in order, one has to first cultivate the self, the family and the nation.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025