19 policemen among 1,004 held for traffic rules breach

BAHAWALNAGAR/SARGODHA: Police during a crackdown on traffic rules violations arrested 1,004 people, including 14 police officials in Bahawalnagar over the last 24 hours and five policemen in Sargodha.

The violators were fined more than Rs2.4 million.

A report issued by the Bahawalnagar traffic police on Dec 1 stated that 1,004 people were fined Rs2.4 million for riding motorcycles without helmets, 604 motorcycles were impounded, and 70 riders were booked for the offence. It said nine were booked for one-way violations, 55 for overloading and unsafe vehicles and 201 were booked for driving without licences and fined a total Rs180,000, while 110 FIRs were registered against them. It went on to say that total 202 criminal cases were registered against serious offenders under the Punjab Motor Vehicles Ordinance.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the DPO office on Monday said 14 police officers were punished for violating traffic laws because traffic rules apply equally to personnel of the police or other government departments. The report has appealed to citizens to abide by traffic rules.

On the other hand, citizens have strongly criticised the administration on social media against heavy fines and arrests. They also complained that following the administration’s crackdown, the prices of helmets in the market have climbed up fivefold. Citizens claim that helmets that were once priced at Rs1,500 are now being marketed at Rs7,000 to Rs9,000. They demanded that the administration take immediate action against those selling expensive helmets.

In Sargodha, cases were registered against five police officers and they were placed under house arrest. The police personnel were booked for not wearing helmets, driving without a licence, and having non-standard number plates.

Vehicles used by the personnel have also been locked at the police station.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025