ADB to support CDA in combating smog, air pollution

Kashif Abbasi Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
comments
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to support the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in reducing smog, mitigating air pollution and promoting environmental protection.

A delegation from the ADB, headed by Senior Financial Sector Economist Andrew McCartney, visited the CDA headquarters and held a meeting with its chairman and members concerned on Monday.

The bank’s mission is in Pakistan on a week-long visit to work on Air Quality Improvement Sector Development Programme (AQ-SDP). An official source said the mission may also extend same kind of help to other organisations. “The mission is in Pakistan till December 5 so I guess, they will hold a number of meetings with other stake holders/organisations.”

The source said the objective of the scoping mission was to define the key design features of the AQ-SDP programme and to develop target policy actions for a loan component with implementing partners.

Delegation visits CDA headquarters and holds meeting with chairman and members concerned

The mission will also identify key constraints affecting programme design and implementation besides proposing implementation arrangements and sector-driven interventions via financial intermediation loan (FIL).

According to a press release issued by the CDA: “ADB delegation said that ADB will complete its consultation process and provide its technical support regarding various eco-friendly initiatives.”

It said the delegation included the senior financial sector economist and the ADB’s urban team. The meeting discussed smog mitigation, elimination of air pollution and environmental protection in Islamabad, it added.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa said that environmental protection, including the reduction of smog and air pollution in Islamabad was among the top priorities and work was underway on various eco-friendly projects.

“Chairman said that the CDA has adopted the regulations of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) in its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. Comprehensive measures are being taken to promote the establishment of electric vehicles and charging stations in Islamabad,” read the press release. Mr Randhawa said that the CDA has introduced 160 environment-friendly electric feeder buses in Islamabad, adding that vehicle carbon emission tests were being conducted to control air pollution in the transport sector and work was underway to install more monitoring stations for an authentic Air Quality Index.

He said a modern solid waste management project will be introduced for garbage, which was one of the factors contributing to air pollution in the city. Various projects are under consideration to make the acquisition of carbon credits possible in environment-friendly projects.

The CDA chairman said ADB can provide its technical support to enable green financing for acquiring carbon credits in Islamabad.

“ADB delegation said ADB will complete its consultation process and provide its technical support regarding various eco-friendly initiatives. Delegation further said that ADB is providing its technical assistance in preparing Islamabad’s first Transport Master Plan and the Inter-City Bus Terminals project,” read the press release.

It stated that the meeting agreed to further enhance cooperation between ADB and CDA for smog mitigation, air quality improvement and environmental protection.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

