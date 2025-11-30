Two ‘drug dealers’ killed, five policemen injured in encounter

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two suspects were killed while five policemen were injured in an alleged encounter in the area of Kot Qaisrani of Taunsa Sharif.

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem said the drug dealer, Rafi Seth, opened fire using heavy weapons when the police raided to arrest him. In the ensuing chaos, Rafi and his father, Ghulam Akbar, were killed. The police claimed, as in numerous other incidents, that the deceased were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

They also claimed five personnel sustained injuries during the shoot-out. The injured, identified as Sub-Inspector Abdul Jabbar and constables Tasawwur, Muhammad Saleem, Jawad Hussain and Ghazanfar Abbas, were shifted to Taunsa hospital.

DPO Waseem visited the scene to review the situation and formed teams to track down the fleeing suspects

Police said five members of Seth’s family were wanted in multiple narcotics cases and heavy weapons had been recovered from them in the past.

