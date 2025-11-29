E-Paper | March 06, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Lively NA debate

News agencies Published November 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A lively debate took place in the National Assembly today [Nov 28] during the inconclusive first reading of the Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restrictions) Bill. Half a dozen members spoke… . There was general support for the principles of the Bill that provides for restrictions on dowry and bridal gifts, but members also expressed reservations about its different clauses, particularly the one providing for punishment. … The strongest support for the Bill, piloted by Religious Affairs Minister Maulana Kausar Niazi, came from Mr Mohammad Khan and Ahmed Raza Kasuri. …Mr Mohammad Khan (PPP-Lyallpur), said the Government ... had fulfilled another promise to eliminate social injustices and imbalances.

… Begum Shirin Wahab, (PML), supported the Bill but stressed the need of improving it. She said restrictions ... on expenditure were not meant for the poor but for rich persons. She was of the view that the poor had no money to spend on dowry and the Government should not have any objection if rich … persons wanted to give handsome dowry to their daughters. She ... objected to the punishment suggested... .

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

