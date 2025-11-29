E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Ahmed Shah praises artists’ work for festival

Peerzada Salman Published November 29, 2025
A scene from the play Don’t Shoot.—Dawn
A scene from the play Don’t Shoot.—Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The fifth and penultimate series of the Peace & Pieces exhibition as part of the ongoing World Culture Festival organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan commenced at the council’s Ahmed Parvez gallery on Thursday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the council’s President Ahmed Shah said it’s no mean feat to bring in artists representing 142 countries to Karachi, Sindh. There is no festival which has lasted for 39 days with performances in five categories – theatre, music, dance, art and film — the biggest congregation of creative souls of the world.

“The purpose of holding the festival is to let everyone know that all artists of the world are against violence and child abuse. They are pro-human rights, pro-women’s rights and the rights of every citizen of the world.”

Mr Shah said the biggest support for the festival came from the Sindh government. “But the biggest funding came from the artists themselves. It is a unique event which is managed by the artists, our faculty members, alumni and our volunteers coming from different universities. There is no such example in the world.”

He mentioned the challenges faced by the environment (climate change) of the world. “Then what happened in Gaza is the biggest tragedy of the 21st century. Some of the artists at the festival are telling such stories. Governments think in a certain way but artists think differently.”

Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Labour, opened the show. Addressing the media, he showered praise on Mr Shah and said that he has transformed the council in the last 15 years. Before him, the cultural space looked desolate (khandar lagta tha) and nobody wanted to be its member.

He asked Mr Shah to consider sending the festival to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The artists who are taking part in the exhibition, which will conclude on Dec 1, are: Haldor Ragnarsson (Iceland), Mendricka Ratsima (Madagascar), Adeela Suleman, Moeen Faruqi, Qamar Siddiqui, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Ghulam Mustafa, Salman Farooqi, Tanweer Farooqi, Chitra Pritam, Imran Soomro, Abdul Malik Channa, Sajid.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe