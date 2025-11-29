KU launches transport safety plan

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has formally launched a comprehensive Transport Safety Management Plan on Friday.

The plan aims at elevating the KU’s transport safety standards to align with national and international benchmarks.

The initiative was approved during a recent meeting on transport safety management, chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The meeting was told that in the first phase, a complete assessment of the transport system will be carried out to identify existing shortcomings and develop effective strategies for improvement.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025