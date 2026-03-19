E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Federal board may postpone examinations in Gulf countries

Kashif Abbasi Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 09:08am
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ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is exploring options to postpone exams for overseas Pakistani students residing in Gulf countries due to the ongoing war between US, Israel and Iran, which has also spread throughout the Gulf region.

The FBISE, conduct exams in 12 countries, mainly in Gulf region, every year. However, the fate of this year’s exam, which was slated to started on March 31, hangs in the balance.

Sources in the FBISE told Dawn on Wednesday that if the situation persists, the board would postpone exams until the situation normalises in the Gulf region.

“In the entire Gulf region, we conduct exams but unfortunately this year due to the ongoing war, we are upset and are planning to postpone these exams,” a senior officer of FBISE said.

Due to ongoing war between US, Israel and Iran, holding of exams in the Gulf region would be difficult

“Apparently, we will have to go for postponement, but the final decision will be made after Eid,” the officer said.

To a query, the senior officer said averagely every year around 20,000 expats students appear in the FBISE-conducted exams.

Meanwhile, FBISE Chairman Prof Dr Ikram Ali Malik also issued a letter on Wednesday which was addressed to Pakistani embassies and consulates and heads of affiliated institutions.

He said the FBISE was fully cognisant of the prevailing regional crisis across the Gulf countries and was considering various options including rescheduling of examination for expat students residing abroad.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 exam are scheduled to commence from March 31.

In his letter, Dr Malik further stated that, “in case of continuity of this security situation and prevailing uncertainty, the FBISE would be constrained to postpone the aforementioned examination to the extent of examination centres established abroad and reschedule it at some later stage in consultation with all stakeholders immediately after Eidul Fitr”.

“I assure all key stakeholders in general and students in particular that we are deeply concerned with their anxieties and will make all possible efforts for best suited alternate examination arrangements in case prevailing situation or government restrictions or logistic arrangements prevent the examinations from being conducted as schedule,” he said.

When contacted, Dr Malik confirmed the said letter and stated that parents, students and head of schools had been asking about the upcoming exams and “through this letter we informed them that we are exploring options”.

He said the final decision would be made after Eid, adding that in case, the board opted for rescheduling exams, there would be no disturbance to local schedule.

“Our arrangements are in the final stage and in Pakistan our exams will be held in accordance with the schedule; for expats we will make a decision after Eid,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

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