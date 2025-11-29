Wicked Witch hat from The Wizard of Oz up for auction

The black hat worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is going up for auction, timed with the release of Wicked: For Good. Designed by Adrian Adolph Greenburg, the wool hat stands nearly 14 inches tall with a 19.5-inch brim and a 22-inch chin strap used during flying scenes.

Heritage Auctions will hold the sale online and in Dallas on December 9-10. Other items include a Wizard of Oz book signed by Judy Garland and the main cast, two versions of Dorothy’s ruby slippers, a handwritten letter from author L. Frank Baum and a blouse worn by Garland. Last year, a different pair of ruby slippers sold for $28 million.

Marvel reveals Wonder Man trailer

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for Wonder Man, debuting on Disney+ January 27. The 8-episode series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor chasing a role in a superhero remake.

Ben Kingsley and Arian Moayed return from previous MCU projects, joined by newcomers X Mayo, Zlatko Buri, Olivia Thirlby and Byron Bowers. The trailer hints at a Hollywood-set story with limited MCU ties, teasing a mix of comedy and behind-the-scenes drama.

Robert Irwin joins Zootopia 2

Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin and a rising wildlife conservationist, is joining Zootopia 2, playing an Aussie koala named Robert Furwin.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Robert has built a reputation for his work with animals and appearances on wildlife shows. The sequel has hit the US theatres recently with cast like Quinta Brunson, Idris Elba and Macaulay Culkin and many more.

The story follows the arrival of Gary De’Snake, sparking a citywide manhunt and expanding the Zootopia universe.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025