Unesco body likely to bring ancient Indus musical instrument Boreendo on safeguard list

BOREENDO, the dying ancient musical instrument. (Right) Faqeer Zulfiqar Ali Loond, the last living master player of the instrument.—Sindh Culture Department

ISLAMABAD: Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safe­guarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will next month consider inscription of ‘Boreendo’, an ancient dying folk musical instrument, on its Lists of Convention.

Boreendo is an eco-friendly musical instrument made from clay and holds significant cultural importance as it belongs to the people of Mohenjo Daro and Indus Velley civilisation.

Boreendo’s spherical design allows tuning adjustments by changing the mouthpiece angle. Arti­sans create a hollow ball with four sound holes, which is sun-dried and fired in a kiln and women paint it. Only one skilled artisan in Badin can make the Boreendo, according to details of the submission by Pakistan.

Like the Ocarina, Boreendo’s size affects its sound. Faqeer Zulfiqar Ali, the last master musician, has modified it by adding four extra holes for a broader range of notes and is the sole expert player of Boreendo in Pakistan.

The committee is meeting in New Delhi from December 8 to 13. It will examine the nominations of 68 elements submitted by 78 countries for inscription on the Lists of Convention.

Unesco maintains three international lists that highlight and promote the diversity of living heritage worldwide.

There are currently 788 elements practised in 150 countries.

Boreendo holds economic, cultural and environmental significance. It provides livelihood and creative fulfilment.

Boreendo is played at events like Mach Kachehri (winter bonfires), weddings, festivals and the shows organised by Sindh’s culture department, such as ‘Lahooti Melo’.

Women in Sindh, particularly in the Thar region, fondly decorate Boreendo to enhance its aesthetic appeal. The decoration entails painting the instrument using the same type of paint typically applied to clay utensils.

Currently, master musician and potter roles are mostly held by men due to declining interest in these crafts, not because of restrictions on women. While women’s participation in performances is limited, they contribute by embellishing Bore­endo.

Although the mainstream music industry is growing, the future of folk musicians in Pakistan looks bleak. This decline threatens the cultural sounds that represent the country’s traditions and heritage. Promoting eco-friendly musical instruments is essential while finding ways to blend traditional and modern instruments can help revive this craft and raise its awareness.

The decline in the number of artisans having expertise and knowledge to craft Boreendo is a major concern in Sindh.

Regrettably, artisans want to gain more monetary compensation by swit­ching to alternative handicrafts.

Additionally, the endangerment of the Mach Kachehri only exacerbates the threat to the continuity of the transmission of traditional knowledge and skills. Boreendo is a 5,0­00­-­year-old musical instrument with a rich history that originates in Mohenjo Daro, part of the Indus Valley Civilisation. It is a traditional musical instrument predominantly pla­yed by men in the Sindh region.

The local community of Keti Mir Muhammad Loond, located in Mithi, has been actively involved in the creation and performance of the Boreendo. Regrettably, only a handful of individuals with the necessary expertise remain, and they belong to specific groups such as Sufi, Malah, Shia and Bheel community members.

It is crucial to document their knowledge and pass it on to future generations to ensure the preservation of the instrument’s legacy.

Boreendo is still played in some parts of Sindh, besides Mithi.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025