From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Pak-Turkey communique

News agencies Published November 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey today [Nov 24] reaffirmed that the question of Kashmir should be settled in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions regarding the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a joint communique issued at the conclusion of the State visit … of Turkish President Koruturk said. The communique expressed deep satisfaction of the two sides at the harmonious development of their already close bilateral relations, as well as their collaboration in CENTO and RCD… . The Prime Minister of Pakistan reaffirmed full support … to the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots and the Cyprus policy of Turkey.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] Major-General Ziaur Rahman has said external elements are conspiring to destroy the country’s independence and sovereignty… . In a nationwide broadcast … Gen. Rahman, who is Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Martial Law Administrator, reaffirmed the non-party and non-political character of the Government and emphasised that its aim was to steer Bangladesh through free and fair elections… . Gen. Rahman said more political prisoners would be released shortly.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

