PPL restores production at Adam West Field

APP Published November 25, 2025
The Adam West well is producing 121 barrels per day of condensate, four million cubic feet of gas and 1.31 tonnes of liquefied natural gas.—Courtesy PPL
KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) has restored gas production at the Adam West X-1 ST well in the Hala Block, District Matiari, following completion of workover operations that addressed a long-standing water breakthrough issue.

PPL, which operates the block with a 65 per cent working interest alongside joint-venture partner Mari Energies Ltd (35pc), confirmed that the sidetracked well has been tested at approximately 8.5 mmscfd of gas at a wellhead pressure of 540 psig on a 58/64” choke, said a press release on Monday.

The Adam West X-1 well originally discovered hydrocarbons in Septe­mber 2014 in the Lower Goru formation and began production in June 2015. However, by 2019, excessive water inflow led to production declines and eventually its cessation.

Earlier efforts to isolate the water-producing zones were unsuccessful, and reservoir modelling later indicated that drilling a sidetrack was the only commercially viable solution.

The workover, which began in October, involved drilling a new sidetrack above the problematic lower intervals. According to PPL, the complex and high-risk operation required extensive planning. The company said the well will be connected to the Hala processing facilities soon after rig demobilisation.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

